Kalinga Literary Festival announces KLF Book Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has announced KLF Book Awards 2022 in various categories.

The Lit festival is scheduled to be held on February 24-26 in Bhubaneswar.

Acclaimed writers like Sanjeev Sanyal, Hindol Sengupta, Ranjit Hoskote, Akshaya Mukul, Pravin Kumar and several others will receive awards for their recent books.

The awards will be given in categories including Non-fiction, Fiction Poetry Book, Book in Hindi language, Book in Translation, Bhasa First Book, Business Book, Environmental Book, Biography/Autobiography, Children Book, Sports Book, Lifestyle and Emerging Trend Books among others.

According to Disha Diary Foundation, the books were selected from books submitted by publishers all across these categories. The winner will be felicitated and awarded during the annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF).

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is one of the most coveted international literary festivals annually held at Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. Authors, academics, policymakers, literary cultural, political and social activists, lawmakers, government officials, corporate leaders, spiritual thinkers, students and people from all walks of life immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and exchange opinions on their favourite authors and works.

Over the years, KLF has emerged as an Annual Flagship Program in the literary-cultural calendar of India with an unwavering focus to rekindle the bearing with literature and foster the culture of reading and writing.

"We received hundreds of fantastic books and the jury members had a difficult time in choosing the best in each category. The path-breaking and thought-provoking contributions have been identified as best representatives in their respective categories. The objective of KLF Book Awards has been to contribute to debates and discourses in the national and global literary public sphere and encourage more reflective, thoughtful, and inspiring contributions. Dedicated sessions are planned on these books by the authors and erudite reviewers to enrich the literary and intellectual atmosphere at the Kalinga Literary Festival," said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival.

In the non-fiction category, Sanjeev Sanyal's book "Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won its Freedom" and Akshaya Mukul's "Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya" have been selected in English.

In Hindi, Kailash Satyarthi's book "Tum Pehle Kyon Nahi Aaye" and Akhilesh's "AKS" have been selected.

In the fiction category, "Crimson Spring" by Navtej Sarna (English) and "Amar Desva" by Pravin Kumar (Hindi) was selected for awards.

Piyush Pandey's "Open House" has been selected for Business Book Awards. "Gopal's Gully" by Zarin Virji has been selected for KLF Children Book Award.

"The Dream of Revolution: A Biography of Jayaprakash Narayan" by Bimal Prasad and Sujata Prasad and Hindol Sengupta's "Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada Founder-Acharya of ISKCON" have been selected in the biography category. (ANI)