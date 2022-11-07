Kamakhyanagar will soon be a hub for skill development in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kamakhyanagar (Odisha) [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that Odisha's Kamakhyanagar and Dhenkanal have immense potential and they must be extended all possible opportunities.

Pradhan said, "With various infrastructure and economic developments, I am certain that we can build multiple such skill hubs to support local economic growth and benefit our youth."

He further said, "We have witnessed thousand of youth register for opportunities at the Kaushal Mahotsav today and around 1,200 have already been provided with an offer letter from these corporates. More than a hundred companies like Maruti Suzuki, HCL JSW, Amazon, L&T, Urban Clap, etc. were present on the ground today to provide employment opportunities to the youth. This will be a series of events that will be periodically held in the State, bringing an array of opportunities to the local youth and communities of Odisha."



"Aligning to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to focus on connecting opportunities with the skills of our youth and making India the skill capital of the world, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), through its strategic implementation and knowledge partner, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), organised a Kaushal Mahotsav on Sunday at Sarangadhar Stadium, Kamakhyanagar stadium in Dhenkanal saw an overwhelming response and witnessed thousands of registrations in the entire day," an official statement read.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), expressed his immense pleasure to see such enthusiasm in the youth of Odisha to make the best out of the opportunities being offered. We are confident that we will be able to work in the guidance of MSDE and in strong partnership with our corporate partners to bring a new world of opportunities for everyone here.

The day-long event witnessed several Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and companies, exhibit their offerings through a Skill Exhibition creating awareness about skill development for the youth. Several candidates also got an opportunity to take a free psychometric test at the Kaushal Mahotsav and participated in group counseling at the Kaushal Mahotsav.

Those who did not get opportunities were informed to register on @nsdcdigital.nsdcindia.org and apply for opportunities to keep looking for suitable jobs and also avail of the option of online counseling. (ANI)

