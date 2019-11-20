Kamal Haasan gets honorary doctorate for contribution to cinema by Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was conferred an honorary doctorate for his contribution to cinema by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder was conferred the honorary doctorate by the Centurion University of Technology and Management on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Haasan thanked Patnaik for having presented him with the degree and said Odisha was a model state from which his party and Tamil Nadu could learn a lot of things.

"I am very honored to get an honorary degree which is being given for the first time from the university. I think Odisha is a model state from which we are trying to learn many things in order to develop Tamil Nadu. I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for taking out his time to honor me and my relatively new Makkal Needhi Maiam party," Haasan told reporters here. (ANI)

