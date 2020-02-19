Kamal Kishore appointed as NDMA member for fresh term of 5 years

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The central government on Wednesday approved the appointment of Kamal Kishore as a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), for a fresh term of five years.

The centre has also approved the appointment of three others as members of NDMA.

Government approved the appointment of Krishna Vatsa (Policy Advisor, Disaster Recovery, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, UNDP), Rajendra Singh (former DG, Coast Guard) and Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain as Members of NDMA. (ANI)

