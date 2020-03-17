Kamal Nath calls for legislative party meeting at his residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called a legislative party meeting at his residence today.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Nath wrote to Governor Lalji Tandon reiterating his demand for the rebel Congress MLAs to be brought back to Bhopal from Bengaluru, where they are currently held captive.

In the letter, Nath further said the Governor's order of conducting the floor test on Tuesday itself, failing which it would be considered that his government lacks a majority, would be 'unconstitutional because of it being baseless.'

"Your belief that I should conduct a floor test in MP Assembly on March 17, otherwise it will be considered that I do not have the majority will be unconstitutional because of it being baseless," said Nath in the letter. (ANI)

