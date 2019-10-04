Kamal Nath calls on PM Modi, seeks centres help for flood, rain relief

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and sought centres help in the backdrop of "estimated loss amounting to worth Rs 16000 crores" due to incessant rain lashing the state.

"I discussed with Prime Minister about the excessive rainfall in the state due to which loss worth approximately Rs 16,000 crore is incurred," said Kamal Nath.

"Farmers have been badly hit and their crop have been lost, roads are damaged, there is a loss to buildings and other infrastructure," added Kamal Nath.

"The production of soya-bean, corn and cotton will be drastically reduced. He assured that he will think over it," he added.

Kamal Nath also said that he has been assured by the Prime Minister of a survey to be conducted for estimating the loses.

"He said that a survey would be conducted again to estimate the losses. The rains never stopped. We have also submitted the report of our survey," he said.

Heavy rainfall and flood have lashed Madhya Pradesh this year causing widespread damage to crops and taking a toll on human lives (ANI)