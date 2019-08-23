Kamal Nath gives details about farm loans waived by his govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In an open letter to farmers of the state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that till now his government has waived the loan of 20 lakh farmers amounting to Rs 7,000 crore.

He also hit out at the previous BJP government, saying it had left the treasury "empty."

The Chief Minister promised that he will wave the loans of farmers who have applied for it later. He said as many as 37 lakh farmers have applied for loan waiver.

Nath said, "In the first phase, Rs 2 lakh loan was waived off in (Non-Performing Asset) NPA and Rs 50,000 for current account."

In the letter, the Chief Minister gave the district-wise data of the number of farmers whose loan were waived off by the state government. (ANI)

