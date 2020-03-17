Kamal Nath govt has full majority, we have full faith on judicial system: PC Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Reiterating that Kamal Nath government has full majority in the state Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday asserted that he has complete faith on the judicial system.

"Today, Supreme Court served notices to CM Kamal Nath, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati and Congress party. Tomorrow, our counsel will be present in the court and we have full faith on the Supreme Court as well as our judicial system," Sharma told ANI.

"We have a majority with 121 MLAs. That's why the Governor gave the speech in Assembly. If our government did not have the majority then why did the Governor give the speech," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Speaker NP Prajapati among others on a petition filed by BJP leaders seeking directions to hold an immediate floor test in the State Assembly.

The petition, filed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others, sought a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the wake of the ongoing political crisis in the state, which had sparked off by the exit of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (ANI)

