Kamal Nath launches Congress manifesto for MP by-polls, attacks CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday alleged that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not done anything in the last seven months except breaking the coconut (a ritual to inaugurate/launch an event).

Nath made these remarks while releasing the party's manifesto for the upcoming by-election to the State Assembly.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not done anything other than breaking coconut, false announcements and laying the foundation stone in the last seven months. Whenever an election comes, Pakistan, sometimes China, comes to the fore to divert public attention. They are deviating public attention. Because Shivraj ji specializes in the politics of deviation," Nath said while addressing a press conference after launching the party's manifesto.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, MLA Jeetu Patwari and other leaders of the party were present during the launch event.

The issue of farm loan waiver has been repeated in this manifesto.



"Shivraj used to say that the loan of the farmers was not waived off, but on the floor of the house, his own minister himself told that the loan was waived off," he said.

Reacting to the manifesto, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "They did not keep the promises made in the previous manifesto. They wrote it down and forgot about it. They had said that they will do a lot of things within 10 days but they did not. Now they have come with new promises. Vaade hain vaadon ka kya? People know the reality of their promises."

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)

