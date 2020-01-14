Kamal Nath orders probe into questions about Bhil tribe in MPPSC exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday ordered a probe into the series of questions on the Bhil tribe asked in the state Public Service Commission examination conducted on Sunday.

Talking to Twitter, the Chief Minister condemned the incident and said those guilty should be punished.

"I have received a lot of complaints about the questions asked about the Bhil tribe in the Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination 2019 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on January 12, 2020. Orders have been issued to probe the matter," he tweeted.

Nath said that he had a special connection with the community and that his government was committed to their upliftment.

"Those responsible for this condemnable act should be punished to ensure that something like this is not repeated in the future. In my lifetime, I have always respected and honoured tribals and Bhils," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Reportedly in the question paper, the Bhil tribe was described as criminal-minded and immoral.

"I have done several works for the betterment and uplift of this category. I have had a special connection with this section since the beginning. My government is also committed to their uplift and has been continuously working for them," Nath tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh also condemned the incident and trained guns at the Congress-led state government saying "It is highly condemnable to call the Bhil community criminal". (ANI)

