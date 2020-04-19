Kamal Nath seeks insurance cover for outsourced employees of power firms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding Rs 10,000 per month and insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for each outsourced employee of power management companies in Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown period.

The letter says that 90 per cent of the work in power management companies is being done by outsourced employees. Therefore, they should be included in the gambit of the rule, which gives the same allowance and insurance cover for other employees involved in fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has 1,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 70 deaths, which have been reported due to the infection. (ANI)

