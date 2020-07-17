Kamal Nath slams Chouhan government, says it only makes allegations, statements, declarations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government saying that various sections of people were unhappy and the government indulges only in "allegations, statements and declarations".

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government have nothing but allegations, statements and declarations and want to fool the general public today. Every class is troubled, the youth is upset, the small employee is upset, the businessmen are upset," he said.

He also took a dig at Chouhan government over the way decision was taken to convene the monsoon session and to defer it. The session was to be held from July 20.

Kamal Nath, who took part in the all-party meeting, said the government took a decision to convene assembly when the COVID-19 situation was more serious.

"I am surprised that when the situation was more serious a month ago, at that time it was decided to call the assembly and today they said that the situation is deteriorating," Kamal Nath told ANI.

"He is the same Shivraj Singhji who mocked the Speaker when he cancelled the assembly on March 16 in the view of COVID-19 when there was not even one case of virus. It is an irresponsible government. They get to know about the danger three days before the Assembly session," he added.

Condemning the Guna incident in which a Dalit couple attempted consumed pesticide, the former Chief Minister said, "the state has become the capital of such incidents".

He alleged that the BJP formed the government with "deals" and "thinks the state can also run with the deals".

"It is a big mistake, the people of the state will never forgive them," Kamal Nath said.

Speaking on another Congress MLA joining BJP, Kamal Nath said he was not worried.

"I knew that there are some who'll leave, so they left. It's not surprising. They (BJP) are calling MLAs and offering them money and different posts. They (BJP) are also making deals there (Rajasthan), the constitution has no meaning (for them)," he said. (ANI)

