Kamala Harris' mentions work 'Chithis' in her speech, makes all Tamilians proud: TN Minister

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Referring to the Kamala Harris' speech during the Democratic National Convention, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar said that California Senator, who has been chosen as the vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, mentioned the word "Chithis" during her address which has made the Tamilians across the world proud.

The word 'Chithi' in Tamil means 'aunt'.

In her address on Wednesday, Harris said, "Family is my husband Doug. Family is our beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who as you just heard, call me Momala. Family is my sister. Family is my best friend, my nieces and my godchildren. Family is my uncles, my aunts, and my chithis".

"Kamala Harris has been announced as the US vice-presidential candidate. She used the word 'chithis' in her speech yesterday. Thus the Tamilians in the United States have sent more congratulatory messages to her. Seeing this, the feeling of the Tamilians has crossed the sea," said Udayakumar.

"Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, who runs Google, which leads the world, is from Madurai. It is a matter of pride for the Tamilians," Udayakumar added.

Udayakumar's remarks came during a meeting which was held on Friday at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai with the participation of Southern District Trade Organizations to declare Madurai as the second capital.

The meeting was organized by the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Making Madurai the second capital is not a new demand and has been pending for 20 years. Some say Madurai deserves to be declared as the second capital. Some say it doesn't qualify. However, everyone has the right to comment," said Udayakumar.

"It is not the demand of the people of Madurai that it should become the second capital, but the demand of the people of the Southern District," he added. (ANI)

