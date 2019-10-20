Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Sri Ram Sena, others stage protest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Organisations such as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Sri Ram Sena on Sunday staged a protest here against Kamlesh Tiwari's murder and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led investigation in the matter.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha along with Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sri Ram Sena, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Rashtriya Hindu Parishad staged a protest against Kamlesh Tiwari's murder at Maurya Circle here.

"Today we are staging a protest here and our prime demand is that people who are working for this country should be provided with proper security. Kamlesh Tiwari was killed brutally and we demand a National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led investigation in the matter. The government should provide compensation to the Tiwari's family members," said Mohan Gowda, member of Rashtriya Hindu Andolan.

"In past two months as many as 84 Hindu workers and activists have been brutally killed in West Bengal and we condemn these incidents. The central government should ensure proper law and order in the state," he added.

Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016. (ANI)

