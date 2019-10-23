Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Two accused sent to transit remand

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): An Ahmedabad court on Wednesday granted 72 hours transit remand of two accused who were arrested in connection with the killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border yesterday.

On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot at the Naka area of Lucknow and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during the treatment.

A total of five persons have been arrested. Other accused -- Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were yesterday sent to police custody for four days in connection with the case. (ANI)

