BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan addressing media in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Kanakamala IS case a proof that Islamic extremism is active in Kerala: BJP

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:27 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Hours after a special NIA court found six persons guilty in Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) module case, BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday said the verdict is a testimony to the fact that Islamic extremism is active in the state.
"The verdict in Kanakamala case is proof that Islamic extremism is active in Kerala. Recently, Muslim League said that there is no such thing as Islamic extremism in the state. However, today's verdict is an indication that such outfits are active under the cover of the state government," said Gopalakrishnan, also party spokesperson, at a press conference here.
The BJP leader said the court has hailed the investigation carried out by the NIA. "Perhaps, this is one such case that was directly investigated by the agency, not the Kerala Police," he said.
He also attacked the state government for not forming an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in the state.
"The verdict clearly shows that extremist groups are active in the state. Then why is the government not forming an Anti-Terrorist Squad? Kerala is in an inert condition to tackle terrorism. This will only help them grow and nourish in the state," he said.
Demanding an answer from the Kerala government and the state Home Ministry, Gopalakrishnan said: "The stat government and the Home Ministry had intelligence input that these terrorist outfits are hatching a plan to assassinate MT Ramesh, BJP's state general secretary. Despite knowing this, the government concealed the information. Why? The government must answer."
He also urged the government to offer special protection to MT Ramesh as he faces threats to life.
Earlier today, a special NIA court found six persons guilty in Kanakamala IS module case for hatching a conspiracy to conduct terror attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
While the prime accused -- Mansidh Muhammad -- was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, another accused Salih Muhammad will be in jail for ten years for offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Other accused -- Rashid, Ramshad and NK Safwan -- will undergo seven, three and eight years of imprisonment, respectively. Moinuddin Parakadavathu will be imprisoned for three years.
The NIA had arrested them during a raid in Kerala's Kanakamala village in October 2016 where they were holding a meeting. (ANI)

