Kanakamala IS module case: NIA court sentences six accused to rigorous imprisonment

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A special NIA court on Wednesday found six persons guilty in Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) module case for hatching a conspiracy to conduct terror attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

While a prime accused named Mansidh Muhammad, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, another accused Salih Muhammad will be in jail for ten years for offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Other accused -- Rashid, Ramshad and NK Safwan -- will undergo seven, three and eight years of imprisonment, respectively. One Moinuddin Parakadavathu will be imprisoned for three years.

The NIA had arrested them during a raid in Kerala's Kanakamala village in October 2016 where they were holding a meeting. (ANI)

