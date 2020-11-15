Kanda Shasti Festival celebrated at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): Just a day after Diwali, the Kanda Shasti festival is being celebrated at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, on Sunday.

The priest of the temple said, "The festival of Shasti begins from today for a period of six days. The devotees will observe a fast for Lord Murugan. On the final culmination of the sixth day, we will take out milk pot and Kavadi and will make Lord's darshan after which we end our offering."

He further added, "We do this ritual every year for seeking the divine blessings of Lord Murugan."



As per the belief of Tamils, Kanda Shasti marks the glory of Lord Murugan as he destroyed the demon Suran.

On the first day of the festival, people offered prayers and performed a special puja at Ramanathaswamy Temple. They offered garlands to Lord Murugan.

At the end of the sixth day, a milk pot and Kavadi Aattam (a ceremonial sacrifice) will be paid to Lord Murugan at the temple. (ANI)

