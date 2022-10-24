Kandil competition organised in Goa on Diwali showcasing 'Vocal for Local' theme

Parra (Goa) [India], October 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Parra Citizens Forum Association organised the 'Goa Akash Kandil' competition in Parra, Calangute, North Goa in which over 3,500 participants took part, displaying over 3,000 eco-friendly kandils (lanterns).

People from across the state took part in the competition in which more than 200 prizes were distributed among the participants. The competition was also a part of the 'Vocal for Local' call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to give a platform to local artists to showcase their talent.



All the kandils were made either of paper or wood or biodegradable substances, thus being eco-friendly.



Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said that the competition is growing in intensity with every passing year and is intended to encourage people to start making kandils at their homes.

"The world celebrates the festival of lights today. It is the victory of good over evil, light over darkness. More than 3,000 Akash Kandil have been displayed which are hand-made by the Goan people in their houses. They brought it here for the festival of lights for presentation and competition. This festival is growing bigger and bigger and the only intention is that people start making Akash Kandil in their homes," he said.

"They should make it at their homes and not bring it readymade from the markets. These are all eco-friendly Akash Kandil and not plastic or thermocol. It is made of wood, paper, jute, and rice. We want to showcase the art that the Goans have to the whole world. People will win more than 200 prizes. More than 3,500 participants have taken part in the competition this time. This initiative is also a part of Vocal for Local," Lobo added.

BJP state president Sadanand Tanavade said that the competition is open to the people across the state.

"Only those who make Kandil with locally made items can take part in this. The competition is open to people across the state. They can present their artistic knowledge here," he said.

A participant Damodar said that he has been taking part in the competition for a number of years.



"The theme here is eco-friendly in which Kandils can be made only of paper. We have been taking part for the last 8-10 years," he said.

Nirupama, who visited the place during the festive season, said that such a thing should be organised more and more and should be brought to the attention of the people in the country.



"I was just driving around and came across them and I think each of them is a piece of art. I never knew there is anything happening of such sort," she said.

Another visitor Bharat said, "The experience is really amazing. All these kandils are really beautiful. It all came to me as a surprise when I came here. It's very well-organised. Some kandils have music playing inside them."



Some colourful programmes were also organised on the occasion where the youth took part in various competitions.



Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more. (ANI)