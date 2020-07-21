Kandivali Station Superintendent suspended in truck-train side collision case in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Kandivali Station Superintendent, pointsman, traffic inspector, and Kandivali Station Superintendent have been suspended in the truck-train side collision case in Mumbai, said the Western Railway.

"Kandivali Station Superintendent BV Samant, pointsman Bharat Solanki, Traffic Inspector MS Shaikh and Kandivali Station Superintendent Vinod Dalvi have been suspended on truck-train side collision case in Mumbai, Maharashtra," said the Western Railway.

A case against the truck driver has also been registered.

The Paschim Express (Bandra Terminus-Amritsar) on Monday was halted for about 45 minutes after a collision with a truck on the Kandivali-Borivali line, Western Railway said.

The collision of the train headed from Bandra to Amritsar took place at about 12:30 in the afternoon between Kandivali and Borivali station. No injuries were reported due to the accident. (ANI)

