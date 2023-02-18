Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Mumbai airport due to cabin 'pressurisation alert'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): A Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai returned to the airport because of a cabin 'pressurisation alert', the airline's spokesperson said on Saturday.

On February 18, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight SG-2903 (Mumbai - Kandla).

The pilot of the aircraft contacted ATC to land back at the airport after the cabin crew reported a pressurization warning in the aircraft.



"After take-off, the cabin pressurisation alert came and the pilot in command (PIC) decided to return to Mumbai," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The Air Traffic Controller (ATC) was apprised and the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai. No passenger or crew discomfort was reported, the spokesperson added.

According to SpiceJet, the Mumbai-Tirupati flight has not been cancelled. The flight's departure time has been revised. (ANI)

