Kandla Zoo incident: Case registered, investigation on to nab miscreants, says police

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants beat up security guards at the Kandla Special Economic Zoo with swords and sticks when they were denied entry into the zoo premises.

The entire incident which took place on Saturday was caught on CCTV camera.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police DS Vaghela said that the security guards must have stopped the miscreants from entering the area illegally.

"The security guards must have stopped them from entering the area illegally. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. We will nab the accused very soon," Vaghela said. (ANI)

