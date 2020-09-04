Kangana Ranaut has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): After actor Kangana Ranaut's comparison of Mumbai Police, she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai, said Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday.

Earlier the actor had compared Mumbai Police and the state to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her (#KanganaRanaut's) comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai if she thinks she is not safe here," said Deshmukh.

"Mumbai Police has worked to control the spread of COVID-19. If an actor makes such comments regarding our police force, we strongly condemn it. The law and order situation of entire Maharashtra and Mumbai are safe in the hands of police," he added. (ANI)

