Kangana Ranaut says 'my Mumbai is POK now' after BMC demolition at property

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing her property in the city.

The 'Panga' actor who is on her way to Mumbai from Chandigarh kept posting on Twitter as a team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporation demolished "illegal alterations" at her office.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," the 'Panga' actress tweeted.

She also tweeted "Pakistan..." in one tweet and in another she wrote "Babur and his army".

Ranaut had yesterday slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for telling her not to return to the financial capital, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana had tweeted.

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking a note of several "illegal'' alterations.

On Monday, the civic body had carried out an inspection at the office of the actor turned filmmaker's film company 'Manikarnika Films.' The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills.

Earlier this morning, Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the civic body's notice, accusing it of trespassing on her property and making false claims.

"No work is being carried out by my client (Kangana) in her premises as falsely understood by you (BMC). Therefore the Stop Work Notice issued is absolutely bad in law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate my client by misusing your dominant position," Ranaut's lawyer said in the letter to Executive Engineer, H/West Ward.

"Nonetheless, all allegations made by your department ''by resorting to falsehood" shall be legally dealt with by my client under the appropriate provisions of law and therefore my client who is expected to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow requests for a maximum of 7 days to respond to and duly address the concerns mired in your said Notice," the letter read.

"My client has the right to prosecute the officers for trespassing upon her premises illegally with a criminal intent to cause injury," the letter added.

Ranaut also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like". She added the hashtag deathofdemocracy to the tweet.

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe Ranaut's connection in an alleged drug nexus. (ANI)