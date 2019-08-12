Representative image
Representative image

Kangra: Police recruitment racket busted, six arrested

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:51 IST

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh police busted a racket and arrested six persons for allegedly posing as local candidates in a police recruitment examination, held in Parol village of Kangra district on Sunday.
The accused belong to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The police is on the lookout to locate the prime conspirator.
According to the police, the state government has issued a direction to cancel the impugned examination and conduct a fresh one at the earliest. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:41 IST

KTR should stop practising politics of double standards, says...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao of indulging in politics of double standards.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:40 IST

UP: Absconding undertrial killed in Sambhal encounter

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): An undertrial prisoner, who escaped from the police custody after miscreants opened fire at a jail van carrying him and others, was killed in an encounter here, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:38 IST

Srinagar DM holds meeting with Imaams, promises all facilities...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Sunday met 'Imaams' for prayer arrangements on the eve of Eid and said he is conscious of the fact that it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Muslim festivity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:35 IST

Kolhapur: Darul Uloom Madrasa opens its doors for flood-affected people

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Daroom Uloom Madrasa in Shiroli opened its doors for the flood-affected victims of the region and is providing round the clock relief and essentials to the people from nearby villages, doctors of the Madrasa trust said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:33 IST

Haryana: Miscreants paint Dr Ambedkar's photo black, complaint filed

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Locals and followers of Dr BR Ambedkar on Sunday protested against the blackening of the photo of the Father of Indian Constitution at the roundabout named after him in Sector 25, Panchkula.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:30 IST

Porbandar: One fishing boat with 4 crew members onboard found

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): One fishing boat with four crew members onboard was sighted off Navibandar on Sunday. Porbandar harbour is ensuring the safety of the boat and crew.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:28 IST

Gujarat: IAF helicopter rescues 125 people stranded on road in Hajipir

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Sunday rescued 125 people stranded on a road that was washed off from both sides at a causeway near Hajipir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:28 IST

Impossible to factor veg, non-veg into delivery logistics: Zomato

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): After Zomato executives in Howrah went on an indefinite strike against delivering beef and porks, the company on Sunday said it is looking to resolve the matter but it is impossible to factor vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences into delivery logistics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:22 IST

Patna: Muslim women welcome Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was welcomed by Muslim women here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:19 IST

People who don't know 72 years of history abolished Article 370:...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed BJP for abolishing Article 370 saying that the people who don't know the 72 years of history did it (abolishing Article 370) with muscle power.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:19 IST

Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 72

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As many as 72 people have died as flood and landslides wreak havoc in Kerala while 58 have been reported missing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:19 IST

Kerala: Services resume at Cochin International Airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Operations at the Cochin International Airport resumed on Sunday after a two-day break following the inundation of the runway area due to water from the nearby Periyar river entering the premises.

Read More
iocl