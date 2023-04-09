Kangra to be developed as 'Tourism Capital of State': Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Tourism is the mainstay of Himachal Pradesh's economy as it is endowed with diverse places of tourist attraction, and the State Government with a view to encouraging it in a big way is giving priority to strengthening this sector in the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Saturday.

The Himachal CM said that apart from opening the entire state for the 'All Season' tourism activities, the Government is putting its biggest thrust on developing Kangra as the 'Tourism Capital of the State'. He said that Kangra district has immense tourism potential as it has beautiful Dhauladhar Mountain, a historical temple and a scope for adventure activities.

The Government with an aim to promote tourism in this district is working on strengthening infrastructure for which, Rs 390 crores will be spent by the ADB. He said that the government has already devised blueprints for various projects in the district Kangra that will improve the tourists' experience besides providing them with modern facilities.

The State Government has proposed the construction of an international standard golf course at Heritage Village Pragpur. There is a plan for beautification of the Palampur area besides constructing a high-end resort, 24-hour tourism village, a modern roller skating rink and a wellness centre for the tourists coming to visit Kangra, added the Chief Minister, informed the government through a release.



Furthermore, the State Government has identified 180 hectares of land at Bankhandi to build a modern zoo at a cost of Rs 300 crore for which the DPR is under process. Efforts are underway to promote adventure tourism by introducing houseboats, cruises, yachts and water sports activities at Pong Dam, said the Chief Minister.

He added that under the Nai Manzilen Nai Rahein scheme, works worth Rs. 20.59 crore are being carried out in district Kangra, while Rs. 46 lakh has been released for the renovation of the historical temple. The Government has also made efforts to construct the Chamunda ropeway from Adi Himani Temple.

Additionally, Rs 11.75 Crore has been sanctioned to upgrade Food Craft Institute Dharamshala as the State Institute of Hotel Management and work is in progress, said the Chief Minister.

He said that to attract more tourists to the district, the State government is also planning to extend the runway length of Kangra Airport from 1376 to 3010 meters in two phases, added the state release.

Also, there is a proposal to construct a heliport at Rakkar, for which the FCA case has been uploaded. Promoting the tourism sector in the State will not only boost the economy of the State but will also make it a most favourable destination for tourists coming from within and outside the country, said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

