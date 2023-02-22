Kanimozhi writes to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against ABVP for JNU violence

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding appropriate action against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the recent violence against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.

"This is to request to you take appropriate action against members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who are involved in the brutal attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi," Kanimozhi said in the letter.





"On February 19, 2023, a movie screening was organized by the Hundred Flowers Group in the student union office in JNU. The program was disrupted by the ABVP and they started attacking the Tamil PhD Students. They also vandalised the portraits of Thanthai Periyar and Karl Marx. Some of the students were bleeding and a student from Tamil Nadu, Tamil Naser sustained severe injuries, as ABVP attacked him in the ambulance. The Security guards and Delhi Police were mute spectators to this violent anarchy unleashed by the ABVP. This is not the first time the ABVP had acted violently against students to stifle democratic voices in JNU," the letter stated.



"I request you to take appropriate action to curb the promotion of such violent culture by the ABVP in a prestigious institution like JNU and I request you to take adequate measures to protect the students from Tamil Nadu," the letter added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday condemned the attack on Tamil students allegedly by ABVP members and requested the Vice Chancellor to initiate action against the culprits and protect students from Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP's students' wing, ABVP, on Monday accused students of Left-backed affiliates of also being behind the desecration of a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, at JNU on Sunday. (ANI)

