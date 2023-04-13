Kanjhawala case: Court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday, took cognizance of the charge sheet of Delhi police filed in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case, and listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on April 18.

Delhi police on March 1, had filed the 800-page charge sheet in the matter, wherein, it had invoked the murder section against four accused in the case. There are a total of seven accused in the case, out of which two are on bail in the matter.

The matter pertains to the incident from Kanjhwala where a girl was allegedly hit and dragged for 13 kilometres for nearly two hours.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal took cognizance of the charge sheet and supplied copy to the accused persons.

The court has listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on April 18. The court is likely to commit the case to the court of Sessions on the next date. Delhi police have cited 117 witnesses in the charge sheet.

Earlier on March 1, Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Shrivastava for Delhi Police requested the court not to supply sensitive photographs of the victim to the accused persons in view of the modesty of the deceased.



Advocate Himanshu Yadav and J P Singh appeared for the accused persons.

Delhi Police have invoked sections of murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections against four accused namely Manoj, Mithun, Krishan and Amit.

The other three accused Deepak, Ashutosh and Ankush have been implicated under sections related to the destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

The charges sheet stated that on March 1, 2023, an FIR was registered at PS Sultan Puri, Delhi in which the victim Ms Anjali was dragged for many kilometres after getting entangled under the vehicle.

It is submitted that during the course of the investigation, seven accused persons Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan alias Kalu, Mithun alias Arjun alias KD, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna, Ashutosh Bhardwaj were arrested.

On completion of the investigation, the Delhi Police prepared a charge sheet of about 800 Pages with around 120 witnesses cited in the present case, police said.

The accused persons Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun are in judicial custody and Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna are on court bail. (ANI)

