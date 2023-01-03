Kanjhawala case: Deceased woman not alone at time of accident, had a companion, says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident, said the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case.

The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.

He further said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded.

"She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.

A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.



The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter by IPS Officer Shalini Singh who is currently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In a significant development in the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Police have found a CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with Anjali on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding. The other woman, who was traced out by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased Anjali.

In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a Red Jacket.

According to the police, during investigations, Nidhi revealed that after covering a distance, Anjali told her that she will ride the scooty following which Nidhi sat on the pillion seat. (ANI)

