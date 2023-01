Kanjhawala case: Nirbhaya's mother meets deceased's family, says she does not support Nidhi's statement

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya who was gang-raped and murdered in 2012, on Wednesday met the family of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being hit by a car in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road.

After meeting with the deceased's family, Asha Devi urged the authorities to investigate the case and financially support the family.

She also said that a job should be given to a family member as soon as possible.



"I request authorities to investigate the case and support the family financially. The job should be given to the family member as soon as possible. I do not level allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement," said Nirbhaya's mother.

Anjali's friend Nidhi, who was on the pillion seat at the time of the incident, on Tuesday had said that the men knew the girl has got stuck under their car, still they kept dragging her.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. The men knew that the girl had got stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her," she said.

Nidhi said that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

"It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don't drive, I am alert, let me drive. She didn't believe me and believed herself," Nidhi added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the residence of the 20-year-old woman.

"It is a horrific incident. The 20-year-old was the only earning member of the family. She had siblings and the entire incident is saddening," said Manish Sisodia after meeting the family.



Sisodia said that earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met with the deceased's mother and assured her that her medical treatment would be taken care of. The deceased's mother is reportedly suffering from Kidney related ailments and is undergoing dialysis treatment.

"Delhi CM met with the deceased's mother and assured her that whatever medical treatment is required will be provided by the Delhi government. The Delhi government will take after her dialysis treatment," said Sisodia.

He further said that the Delhi government would help in providing jobs to a member of the family.

In a major development into the Kanjhawala death case, the Forensic Science Laboratory said that initial examination suggests no sign of any woman present inside the car has been found so far.

It further said that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle as most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel.

"Initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car," the FSL report said.

"No sign of the woman present inside the car found so far," the report added.

Blood samples of the occupants of the car who are arrested have also reached the FSL for detailed examination.

Meanwhile, the Post Mortem Examination (PME) has ruled out any injury suggestive of 'sexual assault', the police informed on Tuesday.

Earlier, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the incident in which a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat.

"Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car," the FIR read.

"After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated. (ANI)