Kanjhawala death case: Anjali had a fight with her friend at hotel, claims manager

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): In another significant development in the Kanjhawala case, the hotel manager has revealed that deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left from the hotel on a scooty.

"Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left).

According to the Delhi Police, some boys have been detained for questioning who were seen with the girls at the hotel.

The boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl, the police also informed.

The 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident, said the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case.

The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.

He further said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded.

"She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.

A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads. (ANI)