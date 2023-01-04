Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia visits deceased's residence

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the residence of the 20-year-old girl, who died after being hit by a car in the Khanjawala area of the national capital and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road.

"It is a horrific incident. The 20-year-old was the only earning member of the family. She had siblings and the entire incident is saddening," said Manish Sisodia after meeting the family.

Manish Sisodia said that earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met with the deceased's mother and assured her that her medical treatment would be taken care of. The deceased's mother is reportedly suffering from Kidney related ailments and is undergoing dialysis treatment.

"Delhi CM met with the deceased's mother and assured her that whatever medical treatment is required will be provided by the Delhi government. The Delhi government will take after her dialysis treatment," said Sisodia.

He further said that the Delhi government would help in providing jobs to the member of the family.

In a major development into the Kanjhawala death case, the Forensic Science Laboratory said that initial examination suggests no sign of any woman present inside the car has been found so far.

It further said that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle as most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel.



"Initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car," the FSL report said.

"No sign of the woman present inside the car found so far," the report added.

Blood samples of the occupants of the car who are arrested have also reached the FSL for detailed examination.

Earlier, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the incident in which a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat.

"Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car," the FIR read.

"After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated. (ANI)

