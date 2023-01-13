Kanjhawala death case: We will not be satisfied until all culprits are hanged, says victim's mother

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): After the Delhi Police suspended 11 of their police personnel for their alleged negligence while being on duty on January 1, the mother of Delhi girl Anjali, who died in the horrific hit-and-drag incident at Kanjhawala on New Year's night, on Friday said that she will not be satisfied until all the culprits are hanged.

She further demanded to take action against the culprits and help them financially.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We will not be satisfied until they all are hanged, I demand to take action on the case and help us financially and government should soon fulfil the promises made for my family."

The victim's maternal grandmother said Nidhi should be hanged too since she plotted everything against Anjali.



"The policemen's suspension was done because of their fault but I want all accused to be hanged as soon as possible. We will never be happy until they all are hanged. Nidhi should be hanged too since she plotted everything against Anjali," said the maternal grandmother.

On the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommendation, the Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 police personnel for their alleged negligence while being on duty, when the gruesome accident occurred in the city's Kanjhawala on January 1.



The case pertains to the gruesome January 1 incident in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after being allegedly hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 Policemen of Rohini District deployed enroute at PCRs and pickets have been suspended," the Delhi Police said.

Notably, among the suspended police personnel, five were on two pickets and six personnel were on three PCRs who have been suspended.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took cognizance of the detailed Delhi Police report prepared by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, the ministry recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets.

These police personnel were on duty at the time of the incident.

Besides, the MHA recommended that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora take disciplinary action against these police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of Delhi Police and at the two police pickets.

The MHA also suggested that the Delhi Police Commissioner issue a show cause notice against the supervisory officers considering dereliction of investigation in the case, the officials privy to the investigation told ANI.

The Ministry also suggested the Delhi Police file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished.

The MHA's recommendation came after it received a detailed report of Delhi Police in the incident that took place on New Year's morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi. (ANI)

