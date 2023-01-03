Kanjhawala death: "Men knew Anjali was stuck under their car, still kept dragging her...", says deceased's friend Nidhi

New Delhi [India], January 3, (ANI): In a major development into the Kanjhawala case, deceased Anjali's friend Nidhi, who was on the pillion seat at the time of the incident, on Tuesday said that the men knew the girl has got stuck under their car, still they kept dragging her.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her," she said.

In a shocking revelation, Nidhi said that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, "She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone."

"It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don't drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn't believe me and believed herself," Nidhi added.

The Delhi Police have found CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

The hotel manager has revealed that the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left the hotel on a scooty.

"Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left).

According to the Delhi Police, some boys have been detained for questioning who were seen with the girls at the hotel.

The boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl, the police also informed.

The 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident, said the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case.

The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.

He further said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded.

"She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.

A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for several kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads. (ANI)