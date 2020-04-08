Kankaria Zoo takes precautionary measures to protect animals from getting infected by coronavirus

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): Kankaria Zoo in Ahmedabad has started taking all precautions to protect the animals from COVID-19 after one of the animals in the US was detected positive for the virus.

Bharat Singh, Zoo Director, said that they were taking all precautions for animals and staff.

The zoo has started sanitising the animal enclosures and has advised its staff to use gloves, masks when around the animals.

"We have 2000 animals and are taking all precautions. All animal enclosures are being disinfected. Staff members have also been advised to wear masks and gloves around animals," he said.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has asked all zoos across the country to monitor the health of kept animals as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 after a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

