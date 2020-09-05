Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested, taken into custody: Bengaluru City police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case, said Bengaluru police on Friday.

"Ragini Dwivedi (Kannada actress) has been arrested and taken into custody," Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru City in a statement.

Two more accused have been arrested in this case, said police.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru addressed a press conference and said, "We have arrested 2 accused-- Ravi and Rahul--in the case. It has come to light that they were procuring drugs from a foreign national. We are zeroing in on him and trying to contact him."

"The Central Crime Branch (CCB) was following drug issue from last one month. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

