Kannauj MP accuses Akhilesh Yadav of poor mentality over remarks against doctor

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Kannauj MP Subrata Pathak on Tuesday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of "poor mentality" for lashing out at a doctor at a government hospital here while meeting patients of the recent bus accident.

Pathak, however, also accused Yadav of being ISIS agent .

"The way Akhilesh Yadavji is working like an ISIS agent, the whole country and Uttar Pradesh is watching. The way he behaved with the doctor shows his poor mentality," he said.

"The doctor was working and doing his duty there. You can now see the hospital which is better than it was under the SP government," the Kannauj MP said.

In a video of the incident, Yadav is seen asking Emergency Medical Officer of Chhibramau hospital to leave the room.

"You are a very small officer. You cannot defend the government. You may be from the RSS or the BJP," Yadav had said.

The former UP chief minister was meeting the victims of the Kannauj bus accident and their families here on Monday.

Twenty people were killed after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and went up in flames.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident. (ANI)

