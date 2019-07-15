Kannauj: Police team attacked while attempting to resolve land dispute

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A police team was attacked in a village of the district on Sunday for allegedly attempting to mediate between two parties involved in a case of land dispute.

A few police personnel have sustained injuries in the attack and have been provided medical care. One officer has been admitted to a hospital.

Sheshmani Upadhyay, Circle Officer (CO), Chhibramau police station limits said, "A police team that was returning from Chandrapur village where they had gone on duty, got to know about the quarrel involving land. While they were attempting to mediate and resolve the issue, they were attacked with canes. The station-in-charge has been seriously injured whereas constables have sustained minor injuries."

He also said that investigation is underway and further action will be taken as necessary. (ANI)

