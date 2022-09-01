Kanpur airport set to get world-class facilities

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] September 1 (ANI): To facilitate passengers with an enhanced air travel experience, Kanpur airport is gearing up for holistic development with world-class facilities.



Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the development work of civil enclave at Kanpur airport with enhanced passenger facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore. The development project includes the construction of a new terminal building and apron suitable for parking three A-321 aircraft.

Built on an area of 6,248 sqm, the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal will have eight check-in encounters and conveyor belts for arriving passengers.



Further, a parking area has also been planned for parking 150 cars. The terminal building will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The facade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired by the famous JK Temple of Kanpur.

According to AAI, the development project is also expected to be completed by December 31, 2022.



AAI believes the development of the civil enclave of Kanpur airport with enhanced capacity will improve the connectivity to the city, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region. (ANI)