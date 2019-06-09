Kanpur: Cleric rapes 16-year-old at madrassa, arrested

Kanpur (ANI) [India], June 9 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Muslim cleric inside the premises of a madrassa in the city.

Sharing details of the incident, RK Chaturvedi, Circle Officer, Govindnagar, said: "Today afternoon we have received the information that a female student of madrassa had accused a Muslim cleric of rape."

"The cleric is a teacher at the madrassa. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 376, 506 of IPC and POSCO Act. The victim has been sent for medical."

The incident comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is reeling under a spate of crime against minor girls including the killing of two and a half years old girl - Twinkle Sharma - in Aligarh over some financial dispute with her father. The main accused, Zahid, has been arrested by the police. (ANI)

