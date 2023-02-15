Kanpur Dehat incident: Priyanka Gandhi attacks "cover-up" attitude, demands action against "cruelty"

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of two women during an eviction drive in Kanpur, alleging a "cover-up attitude" being shown by the UP administration.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the government is providing protection to those 'sitting above'.

"The jhopdi (hut) of a poor family was demolished, and two family members were killed, but still BJP is again showing the same cover-up attitude in the incident. The SIT is being incompetent and protection is being given to those sitting above. We will not allow injustice to happen to the victim's family. They (BJP) will have to take action against the cruelty," she said in the tweet.

A 44-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Kanpur Dehat region on Monday afternoon.

The family of the victims, however, alleged that officials engaged in carrying out the eviction drive had set the house on fire even as the woman and the daughter were inside.

Based on allegations, a case has been registered against over a dozen people, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the Station Officer (SHO) and Lekhpal (revenue officer).

"Based on the complaint of Shivam Dixit (victim's son), a case under IPC sections 302, 307, 429, 436, 323 and 34 has been registered against the accused," the police said.

According to reports, the demolition action was conducted by a team of district administration against "illegal encroachment".



Family members protested against the demolition drive and allegedly threatened to set themselves on fire to stop the action.

This led to a scuffle between family members and officials, and during the ruckus, a fire broke out and the entire house was gutted.

There were four people inside the house at the time when the fire broke out, the exact cause of which was not clear."Two of them were killed, while others sustained burn injuries," officials said.

Kanpur Police in an official note said that on the basis of the complaint by the victims' familiy, a case has been registered against more than 12 people including SDM, SHO, and Lekhpal.

Four persons identified as Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit, Nirmal Dixit, and Vishal Dixit have been named in the FIR.

Moreover, strict security arrangements have been made in the village. It is noteworthy that taking cognizance of this matter, CM Yogi had not only expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased but also ordered an immediate inquiry.

"Officials from Kanpur Dehat to Lucknow are in action on this incident that took place in Kanpur Dehat. In this sequence, the teams of the Development Department and Revenue Department will visit the site soon," the official statement further said.

These teams will complete the proceedings related to housing, old age pension and agricultural land lease there.

"The husband of the deceased will be treated at the GSVM Medical College. The GSVM administration and the principal will personally monitor the treatment," it added. (ANI)

