Kanpur DM holds meeting with top officials on countering COVID-19

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In view of the increasing corona infection cases in the city, the Kanpur District Magistrate held a meeting with all the top officials of the city and directed them to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

District Magistrate Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari instructed the officials that work should be done with special attention for contact tracing. "People who come in contact with positive patients should also be examined on a war footing," he added.

He said that in the district, arrangements are being made for about 2,500 to 3,000 people to be tested daily through RT-PCR, truenat and antigen testing.

Apart from this, counseling of patients living in home isolation and quarantine daily, and getting information about their symptoms is being done from the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC). (ANI)

