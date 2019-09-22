Kanpur: Dozens of women perform 'Pind Daan' under 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan'

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:42 IST

UP: FIR filed against activist Vijay Singh for drying underwear...

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): An FIR was registered against activist Vijay Singh, who has been on a sit-in strike against corruption and land mafia in the district for the last 24 years, for allegedly hanging underwear to dry in open outside the collectorate office here.