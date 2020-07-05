Kanpur encounter case: Police to seize illegal properties of main accused Vikas Dubey

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Police will seize illegal properties and money in history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's bank accounts under the Gangsters Act, said senior police official here on Saturday.

Dubey is main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team which was trying to arrest a criminal in the city late on Thursday night, a senior police official said.

"People in his (Vikas Dubey) village have told police that he built the house on a piece of illegally occupied land and was carrying out criminal activities there. Police will seize his illegal properties and money in his bank accounts under the Gangsters Act," Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal told ANI.

Agarwal further said that police have arrested 22 persons who opened gunfire on a police team on Thursday night.

"We have gunned down two criminals in an encounter in connection with the case. Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district has been suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest history sheeter Dubey," he said.

Earlier the IG Kanpur had announced that Rs 50,000 cash will be given to anybody providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the Bikaru village encounter at the police line and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families.

Earlier in the Day, the district administration crushed demolished the house of Dubey and also crushed his vehicles. (ANI)

