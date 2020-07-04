Kanpur encounter: Two criminals gunned down

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Two criminals were gunned down in the combing operation in the aftermath of Kanpur encounter, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team which was trying to arrest a criminal in the city late on Thursday night, a senior police official said here on Friday.

In a press conference here, IG (law and order) Uttar Pradesh, Jyoti Narayan, said both the criminals were residents of Bikaru village in Kanpur district.

"Two criminals -- Prem Prakash and Atul Kumar-- were gunned down in a combing operation carried out by the police team. They both were the residents of Bikaru village, under the jurisdiction of Chaubepur police station of Kanpur district," he said.

Police conducted raids to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

"However, during the course of action, policemen were attacked. Eight policemen along with DCP Devendra Singh died in the attack. DGP, ADG (Law and Order) were also on the spot," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur has announced that Rs 50,000 cash will be given to the person who will give any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the Bikaru village encounter at the police line, and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families.

IG (law and order) Jyoti Narayan further informed about the law and order situation in the state and elaborated on various criminal cases.

The senior police official talked about another case in Lucknow: "The thief, who had entered the house of former DIG Uday Jaishankar Jaiswal this morning was brought to Gomtinagar police station. He hanged himself in the police station. This is about police custody. A 3-member team has been formed for investigation. Police personnel including SHO have been suspended," he said.

Naryan said that wanted criminal Bablu alias Ganja was gunned down by STF in Aligarh police station area. "Ganja was a resident of Ballabhgarh, Haryana's Faridabad. He was having a bounty of Rs 50,000," Narayan said.

Naryan further said that Prayagraj police have been ordered to act in a smooth manner and solve the case of the murder of four people of a family in Prayagraj. (ANI)

