Kanpur encounter: UP STF team, history sheeter Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Ujjain on Thursday reached Jhansi.

Dubey is being brought to Kanpur. He is the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case, and was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty him to Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and another police personnel KK Sharma have been arrested after it was found that they informed Dubey about the raid beforehand, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu said.

Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal, Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv have been suspended after police came to know that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey. (ANI)

