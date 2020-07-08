Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the police informed.

A case has been filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have seized a gun and two live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Earlier today, the state's Special Task Force (STF) gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district. (ANI)

