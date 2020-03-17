Kanpur: Express train halted for 20 mins after 2 foreign nationals showed coronavirus symptoms

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Two foreign nationals who showed symptoms of coronavirus while travelling in an Express train on Monday were quarantined and tested upon after arriving at Kanpur Central Station, informed Dr Devendra Shukla Medical Officer Kanpur.

The train, which was going from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, was halted for 20 minutes at the Kanpur Central Station where the team of doctors were present to handle the two suspected cases of the COVID-19.

The medical reports of the two travellers revealed that they tested negative for COVID-19 and were just suffering from a regular cough.

Shukla told ANI that the fellow passengers travelling with the two foreign nationals were the first ones to raise the alarm after the latter coughed and sneezed inside the train.

According to official data, a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

