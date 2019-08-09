Kanpur: FIRs filed against two men for giving triple talq over phone

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The district police on Friday registered two FIRs against two men in separate incidents for allegedly giving triple talaq to their wives over the phone here.

Anantdev, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur Nagar, told ANI: "Two separate FIRs have been registered after two women complained of receiving triple talaq over the phone. An investigation into the matter is on."

Rehana Khatoon, a victim, said: "Yesterday, my husband gave me triple talaq over the phone. It's been more than two years since he left me. He also told me that he is not afraid of the law and doesn't care if he has to go to jail for pronouncing triple talaq. He used to physically assault me and doesn't give money for my living."

Tahira, another victim, said: "I got married in December last year and since then, my husband is beating me up over dowry issues. He was forcing me to get money from my home. My parents aren't alive and I don't have any means to give him the money. That was the reason why he has given me triple talaq."

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

