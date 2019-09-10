Kanpur IIT professor removed over charge of misconduct with foreign woman

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kanpur on Tuesday removed a senior faculty member from teaching responsibilities after a foreign student accused him of "inappropriate conduct".

"A female student has filed a complaint against a faculty member for inappropriate conduct. The internal complaints committee of the institute began investigation under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act," the institute said in a press release.

"On initial recommendations of the panel, the faculty member was removed immediately from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was enrolled," it further said, adding that the institute does not tolerate any such conduct.

IIT Kanpur's Deputy Director Professor Manindra Agrawal said the institute had a zero-tolerance policy against any such behaviour and strict action would be initiated if the professor is found guilty.

The woman had also informed her country's embassy about the matter. The nationality of the woman has not been revealed. (ANI)

